THEIR FOOD, THEIR RULES
How To Get The Most Out Of Buying Prepared Foods
The Lede
Doug (name changed), a former employee of the Pacific Northwest's New Seasons Market, gave The Takeout some helpful information about the hot food and deli sections in grocery stores. He started out helping with the hot bar and food prep, then moved up to sous chef and buyer. First things first: be polite to the deli workers, don't take a phone call while you're ordering, and if you're a regular, learn your deli clerks' names. Not only is this decent, you might get some extras or discounts out of it.
Key Details
- Grocery stores are required to timestamp hot packaged products with the time they were put out. Items like rotisserie chicken are cycled out every two and a half hours. This can help you pick a fresher product.
- Take note of when you see employees stocking shelves: that'll tell you when the store's delivery dates are, so you can gauge how fresh the produce is in salads, soups and more.
- Don't ask to sample a leafy salad. Sample cups are usually small, and salads aren't compatible with them.