GO GREEN
The Best Vegetables For Your Liver, According To Dietitians
The Lede
The liver helps with digestion and metabolism, stores vitamins and minerals, removes toxins from blood and does protein synthesis too. That's why you should take extra care of your liver, even though it does have regenerative capabilities, because the food and drinks we consume affect it on a daily basis. Here's what experts recommend you incorporate into your diet to help fortify your liver.
Key Details
- Beets: One study highlighted that they helped protect the liver against some carcinogen classes.
- Broccoli: A study of mice that consumed it showed that it lowered the incidence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and liver tumors.
- Brussels sprouts: They have detoxifying properties which are retained in good numbers even when cooked, research shows.
- Spinach: One study showed that raw spinach consumption was linked to lowering the risk of NAFLD.