fine dining
Where Are The Best Places To Eat In The World?
The Lede
This year's best restaurants in the world were announced on Monday at a London awards ceremony hosted by actor and CNN presenter Stanley Tucci. Fifty impressive restaurants made the list, but which establishments worldwide rank highest for good food?
Key Details
- First place goes to Geranium in Copenhagen, Denmark. The restaurant is located on the 8th floor of the country's national soccer stadium, and serves meat-free Scandi dishes.
- Peruvian restaurant Central, found in the city's capital Lima, takes the second spot on the list.
- Spain did well this year, with three of its restaurants making the cut. Disfrutar in Barcelona ranks third, Diverxo in Madrid takes fourth place, and Asador Etxebarri in Axpe comes sixth.