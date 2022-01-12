FOOD FOR HEART
What To Eat For Better Immunity And General Wellness, According To A Doctor
Submitted by Adwait via eatthis.com
Dr. Cedrina Calder, MD, is a preventative medicine doctor who says this set of four foods will help fortify your immunity when you're sick.
Key Details
- Chicken soup: a solid source of vitamin B6, which is "necessary for healthy immune function," says Calder. In addition, warm liquids can be soothing.
- Fresh ginger and honey tea: Ginger will help with inflammation reduction and nausea relief, and it can have a positive effect on various body functions.
- Chili peppers and garlic: The capsaicin in the peppers helps ease congestion while garlic "stimulates immune cells and may help with fighting infection," says Calder.
Additional submission from Adwait:
An Omicron-Specific Vaccine Is On The Way
A COVID-flu combo vaccine is also under development. The CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna both presented upbeat views on updated vaccines as businesses struggle to cope with the latest COVID-19 variant.
