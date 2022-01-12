Trending
What To Eat For Better Immunity And General Wellness, According To A Doctor
Eating certain foods will not cure you, but they will definitely pick your spirits up and boost your immunity too, says Dr. Cedrina Calder, MD.

Dr. Cedrina Calder, MD, is a preventative medicine doctor who says this set of four foods will help fortify your immunity when you're sick.

  • Chicken soup: a solid source of vitamin B6, which is "necessary for healthy immune function," says Calder. In addition, warm liquids can be soothing.
  • Fresh ginger and honey tea: Ginger will help with inflammation reduction and nausea relief, and it can have a positive effect on various body functions.
  • Chili peppers and garlic: The capsaicin in the peppers helps ease congestion while garlic "stimulates immune cells and may help with fighting infection," says Calder.

