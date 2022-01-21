NO MORE COUNTING SHEEP
Scientists Reveal The Best Diet For A Good Night Sleep
Submitted by Adwait via mindbodygreen.com
The Lede
University of Chicago and Columbia University researchers broke down studies that looked at the relationship between macronutrients and dietary patterns, and how they affected the quality of sleep. They scoured through 20 studies conducted between 1975 and March 2021 — here's what they found.
Key Details
- Fiber, healthy fat and protein-heavy diets were all associated with better quality of sleep.
- Diets with a very-high number of carbs or high sugar intake had the opposite effect and were associated with poor quality sleep.
- One study suggests that plant-based diets could be better for the sleep-wake cycle because they "support the production of serotonin and melatonin."
Comments
Additional submission from Adwait:
Is The Media Doomed?
From a Big Tech crackdown to the rebirth of local news, 16 future-minded thinkers predict where journalism will be in 15 years.
This article is very good in that it highlights how your diet can influence your sleep pattern. Along with exercise, diet can have a dual effect on sleep.
Kudos to the author for a detailed study on sleep and diet.