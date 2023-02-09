Popular
happy national pizza day 🍕

America's Best Cities For Pizza, Mapped

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
America's Best Cities For Pizza, Mapped
Which US cities are serving up the nicest slices?
In case you weren't aware, February 9 marks National Pizza Day. It's no secret that Americans love the stuff (they've got a national day dedicated to it, after all), but not all pizza in the US is created equal.

LawnStarter compared the 200 largest cities in the US — on factors from affordability to accolades — to find out which are best for pizza lovers.



Top Three Pizza Cities:

  • The highest-ranking city by far is New York, which takes the top spot with 79.97 points overall. According to the study, the Big Apple is best for access, accolades and popularity.

  • In second place is San Francisco, earning 38.29 points, and ranking third overall for both accolades and affordability.

  • The third-best city for pizza is Chicago, which scored 37.15 points and has the second-most popular pizzas of all the cities studied.


Click image to enlarge

best pizza cities america



Via LawnStarter.

