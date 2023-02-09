happy national pizza day 🍕
America's Best Cities For Pizza, Mapped
In case you weren't aware, February 9 marks National Pizza Day. It's no secret that Americans love the stuff (they've got a national day dedicated to it, after all), but not all pizza in the US is created equal.
LawnStarter compared the 200 largest cities in the US — on factors from affordability to accolades — to find out which are best for pizza lovers.
Top Three Pizza Cities:
The highest-ranking city by far is New York, which takes the top spot with 79.97 points overall. According to the study, the Big Apple is best for access, accolades and popularity.
In second place is San Francisco, earning 38.29 points, and ranking third overall for both accolades and affordability.
The third-best city for pizza is Chicago, which scored 37.15 points and has the second-most popular pizzas of all the cities studied.
Click image to enlarge
Via LawnStarter.