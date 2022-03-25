Four Brownie Recipes Better Than The One People Keep Leaving In TikTok Comments

For some reason, TikTok videos are being overtaken by slews of comments listing the ingredients for brownie recipes. Well, more specifically: one brownie recipe.

It's unclear why people are doing this, or where exactly it started — what video made TikTokers initially think, "You know what this person needs? The measurements of ingredients for brownies." But it's happening.

The biggest problem? The ingredient list people keep copy-pasting is not the only way to make brownies. (Plus, I suspect that two teaspoons of vanilla extract is a little on the heavy side for brownies.) Here are four brownie recipes that are almost certainly better, but definitely more interesting, than the TikTok recipe.

The Best Cocoa Brownies

Deb Perelman, AKA the woman behind Smitten Kitchen, has a recipe for the best brownies that make use of just cocoa powder as the chocolate component and come out rich, dark and fudgy.

The Best Chewy, Fudgy Brownies

The Kitchen Magpie comes through with a recipe for some truly delicious and easy-to-make brownies that give you that classic chewy quality.

The Best Blondies

Okay, these are blondies, so not technically brownies, but they're of a kind with brownies. Plus, you can include or omit chocolate chunks and/or nuts, so you can personalize them to your tastes. Cook's Illustrated has the ideal blondie recipe that delivers that butterscotch-y taste, and these are equally good from the fridge or freezer as they are at room temperature.

The Best Boxed Brownie Mix

If you want the easiest, but best-tasting, road to brownies, America's Test Kitchen tested out a bunch of packaged mixes so you don't have to. One of their top picks was Ghirardelli's Chocolate Supreme brownie mix, which you can buy here.