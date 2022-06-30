Popular
Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
What You Should Eat For Breakfast, According To Nutritionists
Some foods are better than others when it comes to the first meal of the day.

Breakfast is, as we've all heard, the most important meal of the day — but what exactly should we be eating? Nutritionists spoke to Mic about the best foods to begin your day with, and you can check out some of their recommendations below.

  • Kathleen M. Zelman, director of nutrition at WebMD, endorses Greek yogurt with fruit and granola — the protein, healthy fats and fiber will see you through till lunchtime.
  • Papaya is holistic nutritionist Pearl Dworkin's favourite. She says the fruit is rich in enzymes and "contains a lot of potassium, beta-carotene and choline".
  • Julie Harrington from RDelicious Kitchen aims for breakfasts that combine three different food groups — such as smoothies, frittatas, or overnight oats.

