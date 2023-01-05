Popular
deep fried

American Foods People From Around The World Should Try, According To Reddit

American Foods People From Around The World Should Try, According To Reddit
America might not be the number one destination anymore, but these food recommendations should be at the top of your list.
· 1.3k reads

Redditors across the Internet banded together to advise non-Americans what American dishes they should be trying at home. From hearty meals to light snacks, here's what they came up with.


Authentic Soul Food

100 All-Time Best Comfort Food Classics via Southern Living


Jambalaya

Watch: How To Make Cajun Jambalaya with Isaac Toups


Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup


Gordon Ramsay's ultimate grilled cheese sandwich and tomato soup and tomato soup from Ted’s Bulletin, adapted by Jennifer Steinhauer.



Succotash

Watch: How to Make Succotash with Butter Beans, Corn, and Red Pepper


Bananas Foster

Watch: Bananas Foster at Brennan's in New Orleans


Mission Style Burritos

Watch: Tracing the delicious history of San Francisco's Mission-style burrito


Via Reddit.

[Image: Munchies]

