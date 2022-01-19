HOT ONES
America's Favorite Hot Sauces, Mapped
Submitted by Adwait
The Lede
- In anticipation for National Hot Sauce Day on January 22, Instacart put together a data visualization of their customers' personal hot sauce preferences, including how often they dabbled and what brand they preferred.
Key Details
-
Huy Fong's famous "Rooster" Sriracha was the undisputed number one and was the most popular hot sauce in 31 states, follwed by Frank's RedHot, which led in 14 states.
-
Instacart estimates that their customers purchased 444,854 gallons between December 2020 and November 2021, which would roughly fill up 18,536 kiddie pools.
-
Customers in North Dakota purchased the most hot sauce per customer (5.4 ounces) as opposed to customers in Hawaii (1.3 ounces/customer).
