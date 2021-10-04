Twenty-Five Myths About Food That May Derail Your Health Goals

Kale is the healthiest vegetable. In fact, a study from William Paterson University found that kale doesn't even make the top 10: spinach and Romaine beat out the famous leafy green, as do unlikely suspects like parsley, chives and beet greens.

High-fructose corn syrup is worse than regular sugar. Five 2014 studies found no differences in what corn syrup and table sugar do to your blood glucose levels, lipid levels or appetite.

Sea salt is healthier than regular salt. It's all just salt — and table salt is often fortified with iodine, which has some health benefits.

Energy drinks are better for you than soda. Some energy drinks contain vitamins and amino acids, but sugar-wise, they have the same effect as soda with similar sugar content, and a University of Maryland study found that they're 11 percent more corrosive for your teeth.

Diet sodas help with weight loss. Those false sweeteners can actually make it harder to control your cravings.

Yogurt is good for gut bacteria. The sugar content of most yogurts promotes the growth of unhealthy gut bacteria more than it helps with good bacteria.

Low-fat foods are healthier. Low-fat foods often replace the fat content they exclude with carbohydrates like maltodextrin, which aren't helpful for weight loss. A 2008 New England Journal of Medicine actually found that people on low-carb diets lost 62% more weight than those on low-fat diets.

There is such a thing as trans-fat-free foods. The FDA actually allows businesses to say that products have "0 grams of trans fat" if they have up to 0.5 grams of trans fat per serving.

Foods with "natural" on their label are healthier. At this point, "natural" doesn't mean anything when it's on a food label: 7UP says it contains "100% natural flavors," but aside from the corn used to make high-fructose corn syrup, there's not much that's natural in the soda.

Egg yolks are bad for your cholesterol levels. Egg yolks do contain cholesterol, but dietary cholesterol isn't directly related to your blood cholesterol levels.

You can eat whatever you want if you work out. Exercise is good for you, but it doesn't counteract your diet, and it's really hard to exercise enough to balance out a high-calorie diet.

You burn more fat by working out before you eat. Your workouts may actually suffer if you don't give yourself any fuel in the morning, and not eating before a workout can cause dizziness and put you in danger.

Eating Paleo guarantees weight loss. Intentionally eating a high-protein, low-carb diet can actually lead to weight gain over time. You should still mind your overall intake on the Paleo diet.

All calories are the same. The body uses and stories calories differently depending on what they are: fats, carbs or protein. Eating 300 calories of chicken, for example, isn't the same as eating 300 calories' worth of candy.

Eating at night means you won't lose weight. It's not about the time of day you eat: it's about your overall calorie intake throughout the day.

You can eat as much as you want if it's all healthy. Lots of things are healthy — in moderation. A diet composed of high amounts of avocado, olive oil and peanut butter will likely lead to a higher calorie intake than a more balanced and varied diet.

Protein shakes and bars help with weight loss. Some protein snacks are fine, but they shouldn't replace regular meals: they often use artificial sweeteners that can increase your cravings and other chemicals that may cause bloating or can even lead to illness over time.

Drinking 8 glasses of water per day will help you lose weight. Hydrating is good, but it's not related to weight loss.

Nuts are fattening. Quality of fat is more important than quantity, and nuts are a healthy source of dietary fat.

Drinking beer gives you a beer belly. "Beer bellies" aren't strictly related to alcohol intake: a diet with excess calories, particularly from less-healthy sources, can have the same effect.

Comfort food really does make you feel better. Actually, indulging in your comfort foods can have the opposite effect: a 2014 study found that your bad mood isn't affected or dispelled by what you eat.

Peanut butter is healthy. It can be, but most peanut butters contain added sugar and trans fats, which means less of the healthy monounsaturated fats that peanuts themselves contain.

Multi-brain and whole wheat breads are better than white bread. Labels like "wheat" and "multi-grain" don't necessarily mean they're processed in a better or healthier way than white bread. Always look for "100 percent whole wheat" or "100 percent whole grain" if you're looking for a healthier option than white bread.

Wraps are healthier than other sandwiches. Wraps are often actually more calorie-dense than regular bread, and they often contain oils that regular bread doesn't have.