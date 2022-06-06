NO GUTS NO GLORY
Foods That Will Make You Feel Better, Fight Burnout And Help You Sleep, According To An Expert
Dietitian and nutritionist Patricia Bannan, MS, RDN, says burnout happens when you just feel like not doing things, or functioning the way you're supposed to. Burnout is a WHO-recognized syndrome and it often shows symptoms of depleting energy, exhaustion, increased mental distance and bad attitudes towards professional stuff. "As a practitioner I think it’s important we realize the holistic nature and enmeshed causes of burnout, particularly for women," Bannan told TODAY. Here's what Bannan recommends.
- Make your diet holistic and dynamic, rather than reductive. Don't avoid 'induglences' because of arbitrary rules.
- There's a connection between your gut and brain. What you eat affects how you feel, like some research shows plant-based foods are better for gut microbiome.
- For a better mood, eat avocados, chickpeas and eggs.
- For better immunity eat grapes, tomatoes and shellfish. For better focus eat blueberries, olives and walnuts.
- For better sleep, eat tart cherries, kiwi and peanut butter.
