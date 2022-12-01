The World's Richest Billionaires Over The Last Decade, Ranked

All billionaires are grotesquely rich, but some are richer than others. Using Forbes's yearly rich list, Visual Capitalist showed how the ranking of the world's richest billionaires has changed over the last decade.

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, richest billionaire from 2014 to 2017, was knocked off the top spot by Amazon ex-boss Jeff Bezos — who stayed there for four years, until Tesla CEO Elon Musk took his place as the world's richest person in 2022.

Click to enlarge image

The now all-too-familiar faces of Bezos, Zuckerberg and Musk only made their first appearances on the list in recent years — but the graphic demonstrates clearly the mind-boggling amounts of wealth they've accumulated since then.

It also reveals how drastically the amount of wealth required to become the world's richest person has grown over the past 10 years. In 2013, Carlos Slim was the world's wealthiest billionaire with a net worth of $73 billion — while Elon Musk, who's currently ranking first, has a whopping $219 billion. Gross.

Via Visual Capitalist.