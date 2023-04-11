phew
Why The US Might Not Need To Worry About A Recession Just Yet
The Lede
With interest rates and inflation remaining high in the US, and a major bank failure rocking the sector just last month, it's no surprise investors are warning that a recession is imminent. But there are three signs, according to DataTrek Research, that give us reason to be hopeful about avoiding one (for now).
Key Details
- The most recent Atlanta Fed GDPNow model estimate is showing solid growth in the first quarter. "Two percent growth after last year's aggressive series of Fed rate hikes is impressive," DataTrek's co-founder Nicholas Colas said.
- Wage inflation is continuing to decline, with wage growth at 4.2 percent in March — well below the 5.9 percent figure seen for the same month last year.
- March also saw demand for gasoline in the US bounce back, and gasoline prices have dropped by nearly 20 percent.