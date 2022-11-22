How Much Wealth The One Percent Dominates In Different Countries, Visualized

This year's Global Wealth Report by Credit Suisse has illuminated the wealth inequality that persists worldwide. While the share of global wealth held by the wealthiest one percent fell to (a still very high) 43 percent in 2008, that figure was back up to almost 46 percent in 2021.

Using the report's findings, Statista visualized the share of wealth held by the richest one percent in different countries in 2000 and 2021.

Last year, prior to its invasion of Ukraine, Russia had the highest concentration of wealth held by the one percent globally. In 2021, the wealthiest one percent of Russians dominated almost 60 percent of the nation's total wealth.

In second is Brazil, where the population's richest one percent held nearly half of the country's wealth.

According to the report, Japan and France are two of the least unequal G20 economies, with the share of wealth held by their richest residents having decreased over the past 20 years.

Via Statista.