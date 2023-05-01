DREAMING BIG
Cities And States That Attract The Highest Average Investments In The US, Ranked
Using data from Crunchbase, Merchant Machine analyzed the investment trends between US states. After calculating the median investment value of funds in 2022, in each state, and the rounds companies used to fund their ventures, their map ranked states by the average investment amounts per company, based in last year's numbers, and also looked at the number of funding rounds they received.
Key Takeaways:
In 2022, New York City (NY) had the highest funding rounds among cities in the US, with 4,078, which were more than twice that of second-placed San Francisco (CA), with 1,844.
Over the past five years, since 2017, Fremont (CA) has had the highest increase in average investment amounts, with nearly $12 million, followed by New York City (NY) and San Jose (CA).
Rhode Island amounted for the lowest average investment amounts in companies, with $162,500 per company in 2022.
Via Merchant Machine.