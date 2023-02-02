US Cities Where Black Americans Fare Best Economically, Mapped

Black History Month, an annual observance beginning on February 1 in the US, began as a way to recognize and celebrate important people and events in the history of the African disapora — and is an opportunity to acknowledge, and reinvigorate our commitment to addressing, the inequality and oppression Black people in the US and the world over continue to face.

One of the many inequalities experienced by Black Americans is financial — in 2022's third quarter, for example, the median white worker made 25 percent more than the typical Black worker. This racial income gap has significant impacts on other areas of life, such as health and education.

Comparing 133 large US cities — on metrics such as household income and homeownership rate — SmartAsset ranked and mapped the parts of the country where Black Americans fare best economically.

Key Findings:

According to SmartAsset's research, Black Americans fare best in areas with less than 500,000 residents. The average population of the ten highest-ranking cities is just over 260,000.

Of all the cities analyzed, Murfreesboro takes the top spot overall. The Tennessee city also has the lowest Black poverty rate in the study, at eight percent.

Two places in Southern Virginia rank in the top ten: Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. Both cities have a relatively high Black median income and percentage of Black business owners.

Check out the full ranking below.

Via SmartAsset.