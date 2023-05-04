SWITCHING LANES
The Price Difference Between Uber And Lyft In American Cities And States, Ranked
To determine which ride-hailing app is cheaper, CashNetUSA used fare estimators from Uber and Lyft's calculators to see the price differences between the two in every state. They used an average of four journeys, six miles each, from the city center to compare fares. They also calculated fares from different times in the day to see how much a part congestion and traffic played a part in price.
Key Takeaways:
-
Uber and Lyft fares are highest in New York state, where they're on average $39.19 and $35.68, respectively.
-
Utah has some of the cheapest Uber prices, where trips cost $14.42 on average, and average Lyft prices are lowest in Oklahoma with trips costing around $14.51.
-
Among cities, the biggest price differences between the two services was in New Orleans, LA, where an average Uber trip was roughly $12.20 cheaper than a Lyft trip.
Click to enlarge images
Via CashNetUSA.