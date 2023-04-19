follow the money
This Is Where Your 2022 Tax Dollars Went
The Lede
The Institute for Policy Studies' recently published annual Tax Day analysis has revealed where the average US taxpayer's dollars went in 2022.
Key Details
- The Institute's National Priorities Project found that, on average, $1,087 of Americans' tax dollars went towards Pentagon contractors.
- K-12 education, meanwhile, received an average of just $270, and as little as $6 went to funding renewable energy.
- The average 2022 US taxpayer paid $298 to the top five military contractors, while mental health and substance abuse programs got just $19.