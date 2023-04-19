Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

follow the money

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via salon.com
This Is Where Your 2022 Tax Dollars Went
The average American taxpayer paid $1,087 towards Pentagon contractors.
·
·
·

The Lede

The Institute for Policy Studies' recently published annual Tax Day analysis has revealed where the average US taxpayer's dollars went in 2022.

Key Details

  • The Institute's National Priorities Project found that, on average, $1,087 of Americans' tax dollars went towards Pentagon contractors.
  • K-12 education, meanwhile, received an average of just $270, and as little as $6 went to funding renewable energy.
  • The average 2022 US taxpayer paid $298 to the top five military contractors, while mental health and substance abuse programs got just $19.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Finance Stories