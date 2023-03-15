Popular
The Top 10 Countries Where Retirees Are Most And Least Likely To Return To Work

Adwait
Taking a look at the economy and welfare opportunities in some of the world's largest economies, here's how the health of a country determines whether or not retirees stay retired.
Raising the retirement age has now become a global talking point. Republican lawmakers in the US want to change the retirement age for people in their 20s, there is garbage piling up in France as people are protesting Macron's plan of raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, whereas firefighters in Belgium are fighting against the government's plan to raise theirs to 67.

Preply analyzed the 45 wealthiest countries and scanned nations' welfare systems (like access to health care, pensions), did the cost of living math and surveyed demographics to see where people had returned to the workforce after hanging up their boots the first time.


Key Takeaways:

  • Poland, which also had the second worst welfare system, was the country where retirees were most likely to return to work, followed by Italy, Ireland, Saudi Arabia and New Zealand.

  • The economies in Israel, Ireland and Japan were among the least supportive for retirees, despite some having cheaper cost of living, mostly due to their low average incomes for senior citizens.

  • Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Bahrain and Brunei had some of the most robust economies and had the lowest likelihood of retirees returning to work. This could partially be attributed to each of their strong welfare systems.


ten countries retirees most likely to return to work


ten countries retirees least likely to return to work


