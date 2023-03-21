The Best And Worst States For Taxpayer ROI In 2023, Ranked

Taxpayers in the US have just under a month to file their taxes, and people who were affected by disasters in California, Alabama and Georgia have gotten a few more months past the deadline. If you're wondering what the chances of getting audited are, they're pretty slim. The IRS uses an algorithm to look for red flags, and if your form turns up in the system as against the norm for similar returns, it might get marked as such. Two years ago the odds of getting audited were four out of every 1,000 returns filed.

This year WalletHub compared government services, economies and the conditions of living in each state to judge which ones provided their residents with the best returns on their tax payments. Here's what they found.

Key Takeaways:

Overall New Hampshire was judged to have the best taxpayer returns. After states without income tax, New Hampshire collected some of the lowest per capita income taxes and scored fourth-best in government services provided.

Virginia, Minnesota and Vermont were ranked the top three states when it came to the overall rating of state-led government services.

Tennessee, Georgia and Idaho ranked top three among sates with the best roads and bridges, while Pennsylvania, West Virgina and Rhode Island had the worst.

Via WalletHub.