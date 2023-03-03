BACK IN BANK
States With The Biggest Tax Refunds, Ranked
This year's US tax refunds are probably going to help a lot of people pull through in this dire economy. Mortgage rates are back up above seven percent, but according to Costco, consumers who love buying bulk may see some price drops. SmartAsset combed through this year's tax refund data to see which states gave back their residents the most.
Key Takeaways
Nine US states have no income tax, but four — Wyoming, Texas, Alaska, South Dakota — are better than the rest as they ranked in the top 10 for income tax returns.
On a national level, between 2020 and 2021, there was a $417 decrease in the average federal tax return.
The average state + local tax refunds were lowest in Pennsylvania ($534), Illinois ($581), Indiana ($653), Rhode Island ($690) and Michigan ($713).
The average federal tax refund was lowest in Oregon ($1,580), followed by Maine ($1,590), South Carolina ($1,603), District of Columbia ($1,606) and Rhode Island ($1,606).
Via SmartAsset.
[Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash]
What an absolutely ridiculous article. So the people of Utah are the dumbest and didn't declare properly and gave the feds the most of their money all year?