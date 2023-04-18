The Salaries Needed To 'Make It' In Some Of America's Biggest Cities, Mapped

A six-figure income is considered a milestone to many, but the inequalities spread across America mean that that $100,000 paycheck feels drastically different in cities spread across states. In fact, living in a big American metro would require your post-tax annual salary to be at least $60,000, which we can assume equates to a $90,000 pre-tax salary, roughly. And that post-tax salary is still not enough to break into the middle-class bracket, according to Pew Research's math.

SmartAsset analyzed the cost of living metrics in 76 large cities, using the Council for Community and Economic Research data, taking into consideration things like groceries, housing, transportation and utility costs, and used local tax paycheck calculators to determine which big cities were straining its residents the most financially.

Key Takeaways:

Three American cities — Honolulu (HI), New York (NY) and San Francisco (CA) — require minimum salaries (gross income) north of $300,000 per year in order to give an individual the purchasing power of around $100,000.

Among the 76 cities studied, the five cities that required the lowest gross income needed to have a $100K purchasing power are: Memphis (TN), El Paso (TX), Oklahoma (OK), Corpus Christi (TX) and Lubbock (TX).

Non-coastal options in this category were few, and included Chicago, IL, which ranked 18th (where $172K feels like $100K), Denver, CO, which ranked 22nd (where $162K feels like $100K)) and Plano, TX, which ranked 19th (where $172K feels like $100K).

Via SmartAsset.

