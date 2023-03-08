Popular
take it to the bank

The World's Most Valuable Banks, Ranked

Darcy Jimenez
Visual Capitalist charted the top ten most valuable bank brands in the world, between 2019 and now.
When it comes to banks, brand value refers to "the trade mark and associated marketing IP within the branded business," rather than the worth of the financial institution itself. Using Brand Finance's annual ranking, Visual Capitalist charted the world's top ten most valuable bank brands between 2019 and now.


most valuable banks brands


China's "big four" banks — ICBC, China Construction Bank, Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of China — have consistently ranked highest on the list since 2019.

Bank of America has taken the fifth spot three years in a row, after knocking Wells Fargo off in 2021.



Via Visual Capitalist.

