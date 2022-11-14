'LOOK AT WHAT SHE'S DONE'
Jeff Bezos Tells CNN's Chloe Melas Why He Gave Dolly Parton A $100 Million Philanthropy Award
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose net worth is currently hovering around the $124 billion mark this year, has give American country music legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton a $100 million award.
"She's a unifier," Bezos said about Parton, and explained why he awarded her the Bezos Courage & Civility Award.
Watch my @CNN sit down with @JeffBezos & Lauren Sánchez.— Chloe Melas (@ChloeMelas) November 14, 2022
Bezos says he will give away most of his wealth in his lifetime & they discuss what makes their relationship work.
He also warns of a recession telling small business owners to think twice before big purchases. pic.twitter.com/4r8h5Ag7Ez
