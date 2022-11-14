Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

'LOOK AT WHAT SHE'S DONE'

Jeff Bezos Tells CNN's Chloe Melas Why He Gave Dolly Parton A $100 Million Philanthropy Award

Adwait
Adwait
Jeff Bezos Tells CNN's Chloe Melas Why He Gave Dolly Parton A $100 Million Philanthropy Award
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos told CNN's Chloe Melas why he decided to give American legend Dolly Parton a $100 million charitable reward.
· 5.2k reads

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose net worth is currently hovering around the $124 billion mark this year, has give American country music legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton a $100 million award.

"She's a unifier," Bezos said about Parton, and explained why he awarded her the Bezos Courage & Civility Award.


Via Twitter.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Finance Stories