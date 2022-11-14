Jeff Bezos Tells CNN's Chloe Melas Why He Gave Dolly Parton A $100 Million Philanthropy Award

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose net worth is currently hovering around the $124 billion mark this year, has give American country music legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton a $100 million award.

"She's a unifier," Bezos said about Parton, and explained why he awarded her the Bezos Courage & Civility Award.

