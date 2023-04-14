deals on wheels
How To Get The Best Deal When Buying A Car, According To A Car Salesman
The Lede
Lindsberg Pettway Jr works as as a sales manager at a Chevrolet dealership in Michigan, and gives advice to car buyers through his online "4Real Deal" brand. Speaking to Insider, he shares key tips for getting the best deal on a new set of wheels.
Key Details
- Know your credit score and understand the interest rate market. "A lot of people are coming in now with vehicles they purchased two, three years ago and we're telling them what the interest rate is now, and they're just blown away," Pettway Jr says.
- Establish what you want before you get to the dealership, and send along your information ahead of time. "If you start the process early enough, when you come to the dealership, you're basically test-driving and signing."