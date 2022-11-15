Popular
Adwait
Annual Inflation In The G-20 Countries Of The World, Ranked
Here's how inflation in G-20 countries has risen in 2022.
The Lede

Among G-20 nations, analysts found that consumer prices had increased by as much as 88 percent in October, year-over-year, in some countries. On the lower end, some nations saw increases of just 2.1 percent.

Key Details

  • Annual inflation was highest in Argentina in October, year-over-year, at 88 percent, according to Bloomberg's analysis. Turkey's 85.5 percent rate followed closely behind in second. Some analysts predict Argentina's rate will surpass 100 percent soon.
  • On average the European Union's annual inflation rate was 10.7 percent, slightly higher than the US's 7.7 percent rate.
  • Nations like Japan, Saudi Arabia and China have all had annual inflation rates of three percent and less over the same period of time.

