COST AND EFFECT
Annual Inflation In The G-20 Countries Of The World, Ranked
The Lede
Among G-20 nations, analysts found that consumer prices had increased by as much as 88 percent in October, year-over-year, in some countries. On the lower end, some nations saw increases of just 2.1 percent.
Key Details
- Annual inflation was highest in Argentina in October, year-over-year, at 88 percent, according to Bloomberg's analysis. Turkey's 85.5 percent rate followed closely behind in second. Some analysts predict Argentina's rate will surpass 100 percent soon.
- On average the European Union's annual inflation rate was 10.7 percent, slightly higher than the US's 7.7 percent rate.
- Nations like Japan, Saudi Arabia and China have all had annual inflation rates of three percent and less over the same period of time.