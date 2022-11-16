Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX's Leaked Balance Sheet, Visualized

By now you must've heard about FTX and its disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried, aka SBF. SBF was heralded as a new age billionaire, one who was motivated by Effective Altruism, which preaches making tons of money first and then giving if away effectively.

The company bet really big and got A-list celebrities like Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady, Larry David and Steph Curry to endorse their brand, poured more money into renaming stadiums — and now all of that is at risk.

They also spent big on Democratic donations.

I dug into FTX's political spending during this election...SBF was a top Democrat donor this cycle, but he + Ryan Salame/FTX.US also gave plenty to Republicans as well



full story with @stef_palma and @courtney_ft here: https://t.co/3FTUuP3K9M (+ the interactive ver of the chart) pic.twitter.com/fSu5n2KA5n — Caitlin Gilbert (@caitlinsgilbert) November 13, 2022

Coindesk first reported that the FTX and Alameda Research (SBF's other company, a crypto trading firm) balance sheets were looking fishy, and the Financial Times later published a leaked version of it.

Using data from the Financial Times's report, Niccolo Conte and Joyce Ma put together a Visual Capitalist infographic detailing FTX's leaked books.

Click to enlarge image

According to the leaked balance sheet, dated November 10, 2022, FTX had nearly $9 billion in liabilities ($5.1B were in USD) and had liquid assets of just $900 million. Their less-liquid assets, or assets that couldn't easily be sold at market price, were tokens from their own exchange and amounted to nearly $5.5 billion.

Via Visual Capitalist.