Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX's Leaked Balance Sheet, Visualized

Here's a visualization showing the balance sheet of the recently imploded crypto exchange FTX.
By now you must've heard about FTX and its disgraced founder Sam Bankman-Fried, aka SBF. SBF was heralded as a new age billionaire, one who was motivated by Effective Altruism, which preaches making tons of money first and then giving if away effectively.

The company bet really big and got A-list celebrities like Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady, Larry David and Steph Curry to endorse their brand, poured more money into renaming stadiums — and now all of that is at risk.

They also spent big on Democratic donations.



Coindesk first reported that the FTX and Alameda Research (SBF's other company, a crypto trading firm) balance sheets were looking fishy, and the Financial Times later published a leaked version of it.



Using data from the Financial Times's report, Niccolo Conte and Joyce Ma put together a Visual Capitalist infographic detailing FTX's leaked books.


Click to enlarge image

Leaked FTX balance sheet visualized


According to the leaked balance sheet, dated November 10, 2022, FTX had nearly $9 billion in liabilities ($5.1B were in USD) and had liquid assets of just $900 million. Their less-liquid assets, or assets that couldn't easily be sold at market price, were tokens from their own exchange and amounted to nearly $5.5 billion.



Via Visual Capitalist.


