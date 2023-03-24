Cities With The Highest Airbnb Fees, Ranked

The short-term rental boom might be over despite Airbnb being profitable in 2022 because of an oversupply of properties. As costs overall continue to stay high, price hikes at every level are eventually borne by the customer in the form of fees, hidden or otherwise, and Airbnb is notorious for having a slew of those. There are people who defend them and the cleaning issue can turn out to be a contentious point of friction too.

To see which cities had the highest Airbnb fees, Forbes crunched the numbers on more than 32,000 listings in 102 different areas. Each area was analyzed using hundreds of listings and judged on a five night occupancy (between 7/14 and 7/19, 2023) of four guests to determine how the fees (nightly rate, service fee, cleaning fee, taxes) and ratings compared across the US.

Key Takeaways:

On average, customers are paying 36 percent in fees on their nightly rate.

Cleaning fees, which are 11 percent of the subtotal, cost customers on average $160 and can be as high as $300 in some cities.

Two cities have Airbnb nightly rates that exceed $1,000: Montauk (NY) and Nantucket (MA).

Atlanta (GA), Phoenix (AZ) and Fort Myers Beach (FL) had the highest fees in the US.

Atlantic City (NJ), Nantucket (MA) and Telluride (CO) had the lowest ratings among Airbnb listings.

New York City's total Airbnb fees were the lowest in the country, at 23 percent, and that may be due the strict laws in place (can't rent for fewer than 30 days without a host).

Via Forbes.

[Photo by Amin Hasani on Unsplash]