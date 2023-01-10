Popular
ELECTRIC FEEL

The Cheapest And Most Expensive Appliances On Your Electricity Bill, Ranked

Adwait
Energy costs in the US vary, but residents in the West and Pacific regions pay more than their Midwest and Southern neighbors, while the Northeasterners sit somehwhere in the middle.
While things in the US haven't gotten that bad, it appears Europe has survived the worst of a possible energy crisis — for now. MoneyTransfers.com calculated the energy costs of various household appliances and everyday gadgets to find out which ones add the most money to our monthly bills.

Electricity rates in the US vary in each state, and are roughly categorized into five regions: Northeast, Midwest, South, West and Pacific. Recent data shows that electricity costs were cheapest in the Midwest ($0.14 per kWh) and most expensive in the Pacific region ($0.21 per kWh).

Air-conditioners are the biggest energy consumers, and if yours is running for more than eight hours a day, it could be adding roughly $88 to your monthly bill. Also, regular kettle usage might cost you more than occasional video game usage.






Via MoneyTransfers.com.

[Photo by Mohammad Esmaili on Unsplash]


