THE NEXT CHAPTER
The Best Countries To Retire In, Visualized
A Visual Capitalist graphic made by Raul Amoros, Carmen Ang and Bhabna Banerjee highlights the best countries for retirement in 2022. They looked at the best destinations for retirees, based on the 2022 Natixis Global Retirement Index, and weighed key metrics, like public and personal health, quality of life, societal wellbeing and monetary aspects, to determine which countries were ideal retirement spots.
Key Takeaways
-
Overall, Norway was determined to be the best country to retire in — it scored high among key health and quality of life metrics.
-
Luxembourg, Japan, Switzerland, Sweden and France offered some of the best health facilities to retirees.
-
Finland was ranked the highest for quality of life and the Czech Republic had the highest score for mental wellbeing.
-
Retirees in Switzerland, South Korea and Australia were among the most financially healthy in the world.
Click to enlarge image
Via Visual Capitalist.