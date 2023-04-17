THAT'S A BIG NUMBER
Apple Launches New High-Yield Savings Account For Apple Card Holders
The Lede
Apple is partnering with Goldman Sachs to provide another benefit for Apple Card members, and claims that the 4.15 percent APY it offers is ten times better than the national average.
Key Details
- Apple's daily cash rewards will automatically be deposited into this high-yield account, but you can opt out if you prefer.
- There are no minimum requirements for balance or deposits, but there is a maximum account balance of $250,000.
- As with other Apple Card features, there are no fees outside of the APR of the credit line.