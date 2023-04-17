Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

THAT'S A BIG NUMBER

Grant Brunner
Grant Brunner via apple.com
Apple Launches New High-Yield Savings Account For Apple Card Holders
If you're already using the Apple Card, you have a brand new option for a high-yield savings account with a 4.15 percent APY.
·
·
·

The Lede

Apple is partnering with Goldman Sachs to provide another benefit for Apple Card members, and claims that the 4.15 percent APY it offers is ten times better than the national average.

Key Details

  • Apple's daily cash rewards will automatically be deposited into this high-yield account, but you can opt out if you prefer.
  • There are no minimum requirements for balance or deposits, but there is a maximum account balance of $250,000.
  • As with other Apple Card features, there are no fees outside of the APR of the credit line.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Finance Stories