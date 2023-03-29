sTate of the nation
American States' Tax Burdens In 2023, Visualized
Last year, New York residents had the highest state-local tax burden, whereas Alaska, Wyoming and Tennessee had some of the lowest. To determine this year's tax burden in each state, WalletHub compared the numerous costs (property tax, income tax and sales/excise tax) as a share of one's personal income, depending on their state filings. Their data came from the Tax Policy Center.
Key Takeaways:
-
The tax burden is higher than 10 percent in four states: New York (12.47 percent), Hawaii (12.31 percent), Maine (11.14 percent) and Vermont (10.28 percent).
-
New Hampshire ranks third for the highest property tax burden — 4.94 percent — but overall ranks 48th with a total tax burden of just 6.14 percent.
-
New York residents are burdened the most by individual income tax (4.72 percent) and while states like Oregon, Massachusetts and Delaware rank high in the individual income tax category, their total tax burdens are lower than that of half the country.
-
Hawaii (6.71 percent), Washington (5.66 percent) and New Mexico (5.62 percent) have the highest sales and excise tax burdens, whereas New Hampshire (1.07 percent), Delaware (1.09 percent) and Oregon (1.11 percent) have the least.
Via WalletHub.
[Photo by Mikhail Nilov]