Trends You Can Expect To See This Wedding Season, According To Pinterest's Biggest Planners
Pinterest looked at what things were getting pinned the most to determine this year's hottest wedding trends. Their data shows that Gen Z is shaking things up with their "unconventional" searches.
- Searches for black wedding party dresses have increased tenfold, along with a rise in searches for goth decorations. There's also some intrigue around "pearlcore" and "enchanted forest" vibes.
- Globally, South Asian Haldi and Nikah dresses were searched widely, Peruvian wedding searches saw a huge rise and people wanted to know more about Spanish wedding decor.
- TV series "Bridgerton" is likely to have inspired a lot of searches for "tea party," "pastel" and "garden"-themed party inspirations.
