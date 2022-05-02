Judging The 2022 Met Gala Looks From A Guy That Knows Nothing About Fashion

Hi, my name is Jared, and I'm a basic cis white male who happens to cover Digg at night. So when I found out that I would be covering the Met Gala, I was initially terrified. This is not exactly what I thought I would be covering when I signed up for this job, I figured it would be a lot of sports clips and election coverage. But nope, not tonight. Tonight is dedicated to people either ironically dunking on, or unironically freaking out about, whatever the hell this is supposed to be.

I asked my dad if he knew what the Met Gala was and he had no idea. He said "is that at Lincoln Center?" and then asked if it involved the New York Mets. I'm only somewhat aware based on Twitter memes, but have never once given an ounce of thought to this bizarre party dedicated to Hollywood elites and the super wealthy.

Fashion is completely obtuse to me, and therefore I am the perfect person to judge the looks of the evening, as I bring a completely neutral viewpoint and have no baggage whatsoever. Are some of these celebs cancelled? I don't know! I look forward to the comments telling me all of the back-stories to who is dating who and why this all matters. It doesn't, but whatever.

Here is what we know about the 2022 Met Gala:

Okay so the first thing I'm noticing with tonight's trends is a lot of black and white, or just mostly black, dresses and suits and tuxedos. I'm not sure how that pairs up with the "theme" of this year's Met Gala, but since I think every year's theme is just "America Sucks" then sure, why not, our country's history is just a black hole of misery. A total pit of money over morals. But this lady's dress is nice, at least. I don't know who she is, but good for her.

ET's Rachel Smith has arrived at the #MetGala



(📸: Getty Images)

The main go-to choice for the "winner" of the show, at least so far, is Vanessa Hudgens. I don't know how you can declare a winner in these things, but going with "black butterfly" as a dress is a super cool move. It helps to just be naturally beautiful but sure, slay queen. I like the little human moment in this video of her saying to that dude "it's okay, you don't have to carry the dress!"

Vanessa Hudgens arrives to the 2022 #MetGala.

Cynthia Erivo is one of the most talented humans on planet earth currently, but I don't know what she is wearing. Or who. It's just too weird for me, but I am not going to tell her that because she could beat the ever-loving shit out of me. Did you see her in "Widows"?

Ok now for some #MetGala behavior from Cynthia Erivo:

I'm going to focus on Sophie Turner here, not because of her husband (some boy band Jonas member), or because of her pregnancy, but because she doesn't get enough credit. I honestly thought there would be more talk in the nerd world about her being a Stark AND being Jean Grey, in the same way nerds argue over Ian McKellen being Gandalf AND Magneto. But nope, we all just moved on. Probably for the best.

FIRST GLIMPSE: Watch as Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Cynthia Erivo, Emma Stone and Gemma Chan depart for the #MetGala from the Mark Hotel.

Where is Emma Stone coming from? Are all the celebrities in that one hotel? Is that customary for this thing? What is she up to ever since winning the Oscar and then being Gwen Stacy in those awful Spider-Man reboot films? I like the minimalism of her outfit, though.

Roman is having an OK day, bought a Coke Zero at the gas station, and EMMA STONE MADE AN APPEARANCE. #MetGala

I don't know who this person is, but they scare me. This is a scary person, and if I saw them in a dark alley I would think they were a ghost haunting me.

Emma Chamberlain is simply stunning on the #MetGala red carpet.

Love Winter Soldier here, love the troll move, a pink jumpsuit looking thing is perfect. We stan Stan.

sebastian stan is not on theme but giving barbie. i'll let it slide #MetGala

The only reason I know La La Anthony is because of Carmelo Anthony, who is the only person to lead my awful Knicks to a playoff series win in 22 years. I like her hat and the scarlet going on, great stuff.

Not sure about the chandelier on the bottom of this dress, Gemma. Also really not sure how anyone read that Eternals script and thought it was good to film. Maybe that movie got butchered in editing, who knows, but you stay hot and classy Miss Chan.

Not gonna lie, I can't think of her as anything but Hit-Girl. And this suit thing makes her look like a paladin or priest-type wizard. Ready to cast some spells and incantations at this party.

Slowing things down with Chloë Grace Moretz #MetGala

Now this is just showing off. A dress within a dress? Who do you think you are Blake? Huh, you're better than the rest of us because you're smoking hot and married to Deadpool who is also a dapper hunk? You rich people make me sick. Two dresses, in this economy? Nice gimmick, but I see through it.

I've heard stories about Anna Wintour both from the internet and my ex-girlfriend who used to work at Conde Nast. She seems exactly like the person to dress themselves like a princess with a tiara and then turn out to be one of those evil wealthy people from the Hunger Games movies. No wonder they called that adaptation "The Devil Wears Prada".

Sleek dress? Yes. Nepotism? No thanks.

Bee Shaffer arrives at the #MetGala shortly after mother Anna Wintour.

I don't know who this guy is but I like his little crown and mustache, he's cool. I dig it.

I swear I had weapons in Elden Ring that were just like that.

Top Chef winner Melissa King is SERVING at #MetGala2022

I don't listen to country music, but I would start if everyone looked like Kacey Musgraves. I'm not going to get horny in this post, but damn girl, you are killing it. Am I allowed to say that? Am I going to get fired? I'll leave this in and delete it later maybe.

I don't think this guy looks like Elvis at all, and the trailer to the movie had him wearing too much eye liner. Did Elvis do that? I hope it's good because I did not like Tom Hanks' weirdo accent he was doing either. In Baz we trust, hopefully. Elvis was the king, and he didn't die, he just went home.

Star of the upcoming film "Elvis," Austin Butler has arrived to the 2022 #MetGala.

As much as I love Janelle Monae, this head piece made me laugh out loud, like come on.