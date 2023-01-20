Popular
you all missed the point

The Takeaway From The Premiere Of Sony And HBO's 'The Last Of Us' Was... A Jacket???

Jared Russo
Pedro Pascal is playing Joel Miller from the hit video game series. And for some reason, all anyone can talk about is not the writing, or the performance but in fact his stupid jacket. Is it iconic? NO!
I love listening to podcasts, and one of the very best is "The Watch" over at the Ringer network. It's about two life long friends from Philly who work as critics, Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald, the latter of which became a TV screenwriter and producer. So as they discuss the usual goings on with Hollywood, I hear a bombshell dropped on me.

Here now listeners, is where I, a life long gamer and gaming journalist, blew a gasket. Read some of these headlines about the hit prestige show that critics are raving about and fans are enjoying:

The Best Part of The Last of Us Is Pedro Pascal's Jacket - GQ

Here's Where to Get Pedro Pascal's The Last of Us Jacket - Esquire

Obsessed with Joel's jacket on 'The Last of Us'? Here's where to buy it - USA Today

Pick up This Jacket From The Last of Us at Huckberry - Men's Journal

Here's Where to Get Pedro Pascal's Badass Jacket From 'The Last of Us' - Popular Mechanics


Um excuse me...............................no??????????????? No it was not the "best part" of the show, no I don't want to buy the jacket, no it is not badass, and no Popular Mechanics, that is not why I go to your website to read about where to go clothes shopping for a violent, murderous fictional character played by a good looking actor.

Am I the only one not taking crazy pills around here? This keeps happening, over and over, like when the whole world obsessed over Ryan Gosling's scorpion bomber jacket from "Drive." I think the rise of Funko-ification has turned any piece of art into a rush to turn into pure commerce or Halloween costumes, but not like the innocent kind where you get a Spider-Man outfit or action figure for your child, but like, an adult not even doing cosplay and just wants to look like Joel from "The Last of Us". It's a bizarre turn in both culture and journalism, to all bow down to the holy jacket Joel wore in the games (and now show).

What's next, an Oskar Schindler Funko Pop? When will it end?

It's unavailable on the Sony PlayStation gear store, sorry everyone. You can't dress like Joel officially and commit heinous crimes in the post apocalypse. Your fandom merch will have to be supplanted by, I don't know, normal clothing for sane people? Or is that too harsh, I've lost my mind from reading all of those articles.

Anyways, will all of that being said, here is our commerce post about that exact jacket, which will look very cool on you. Please buy one for us, we make money off of affiliate links. Thank you.

