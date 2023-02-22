KEEP IT HORNY
Diesel Took 200,000 Condoms To Milan Fashion Week
The Lede
Diesel is serious about practicing safe sex. The brand unveiled its Fall/Winter 2023 collection in front a backdrop of more than 200,000 branded condoms. Diesel is teasing an upcoming collaboration with Durex in an effort to promote safe sex and sex positivity.
Key Details
- Guests were invited to the show by way of a custom Durex six-pack.
- Diesel has confirmed that it'll be giving away an extra 300,000 branded condoms in stores globally on top of the ones in its Fashion Week mountain.
- Martens, Diesel’s artistic director since 2020, described the collection as “more condensed and concentrated, more grown up, fun and strong and playful” on Instagram.