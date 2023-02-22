Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

KEEP IT HORNY

Diesel Took 200,000 Condoms To Milan Fashion Week

Annie Johnson
Annie Johnson
Diesel Took 200,000 Condoms To Milan Fashion Week
Glenn Martens presented his FW23 collection on the opening day of Milan Fashion Week, in front of a 200,000-strong condom mountain backdrop.
· 575 reads

The Lede

Diesel is serious about practicing safe sex. The brand unveiled its Fall/Winter 2023 collection in front a backdrop of more than 200,000 branded condoms. Diesel is teasing an upcoming collaboration with Durex in an effort to promote safe sex and sex positivity.

Key Details

  • Guests were invited to the show by way of a custom Durex six-pack.
  • Diesel has confirmed that it'll be giving away an extra 300,000 branded condoms in stores globally on top of the ones in its Fashion Week mountain.
  • Martens, Diesel’s artistic director since 2020, described the collection as “more condensed and concentrated, more grown up, fun and strong and playful” on Instagram.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Fashion & Beauty Stories