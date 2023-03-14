Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

fyi

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via cbsnews.com
What Is The Controversial Willow Project In Alaska?
The Biden administration's decision to approve ConocoPhillips Alaska's Willow project was announced on Monday.
· 440 reads

The Lede

The US government has approved a major oil drilling project on Alaska's North Slope that ConocoPhillips, the oil and gas company behind the project, says could yield up to 180,000 barrels of oil a day — around 1.5 percent of the country's total oil production.

Key Details

  • With three drill sites approved, the Willow project is the largest proposed oil drilling on US public land.
  • The project has widespread political support in Alaska, but some living near the site are concerned about impacts on wildlife and residents' subsistence lifestyles.
  • Using Willow oil will produce more than 263 million tons of greenhouse gases over the project's 30-year duration. Many Democrats and environmentalists say the plan goes against Biden's goal to slash emissions and pursue clean energy.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Environment Stories