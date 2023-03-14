What Is The Controversial Willow Project In Alaska?

The Lede
The US government has approved a major oil drilling project on Alaska's North Slope that ConocoPhillips, the oil and gas company behind the project, says could yield up to 180,000 barrels of oil a day — around 1.5 percent of the country's total oil production.
Key Details
- With three drill sites approved, the Willow project is the largest proposed oil drilling on US public land.
- The project has widespread political support in Alaska, but some living near the site are concerned about impacts on wildlife and residents' subsistence lifestyles.
- Using Willow oil will produce more than 263 million tons of greenhouse gases over the project's 30-year duration. Many Democrats and environmentalists say the plan goes against Biden's goal to slash emissions and pursue clean energy.