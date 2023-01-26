Popular
The Dirtiest Cities In America, Mapped

All urban areas are prone to grossness, but these fifty cities are the dirtiest in the US.
Every city has its share of trash and pollution, but these things are a far bigger issue in some parts of the US than others.

To find out which of America's cities are the dirtiest, LawnStarter compared over 150 of the country's largest cities, ranking the 50 worst on factors across pollution, living conditions, infrastructure and consumer satisfaction.


America's Top Three Dirtiest Cities

  1. The title of dirtiest city in the US goes to Houston, Texas, with the third-worst pollution overall and the fourth-worst living conditions. Interestingly, though, its residents don't seem too displeased with things — Houston takes just the 34th-worst spot for consumer satisfaction.

  2. In second place is Newark, New Jersey, ranking third-worst for consumer satisfaction and fifth-worst for living conditions.

  3. Taking the third spot is San Bernardino in California, where pollution and consumer satisfaction are the worst among of all the cities studied.



Click image to enlarge

america dirtiest cities pollution



Via LawnStarter.

