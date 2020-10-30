Friday's Top Stories
When "The Office" originally aired, its resident fool made for easy comedy. Fifteen years later, though, it's hard to watch Dwight without seeing tragedy.
The risk of contagion is highest in indoor spaces but can be reduced by applying all available measures to combat infection via aerosols. Here is an overview of the likelihood of infection in three everyday scenarios, based on the safety measures used and the length of exposure
The final straw came during socially distant cocktails, when she spewed far-right conspiracy theories for 45 minutes.
This week, we've got "I find it odd, if not curious," the moon is wet, pandemic depression colliding with seasonal depression and Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday bash.
Paige Jennings made headlines when she left Wall Street for porn. Then a disturbing experience with Markus Dupree led her to quit. Now she's out to revolutionize the industry.
Here are the "kids movies" that absolutely petrified us as kids.
Comedian Esther Povitsky is here to set the record straight that 18-year-olds are not hot and are actually more disgusting than you could imagine.
Ada Blackjack had no wilderness skills before she was forced to fend for herself on a remote Arctic island — and outlived four male explorers.
The world's foremost street artist is a social justice warrior and a viral media master. She could be anyone.
