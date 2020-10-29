Thursday's Top Stories
The open-source map shows the changes that happen to city streetscapes over time.
One minute he was gazing at the New York skyline, the next he was plummeting five stories to the ground to an almost certain death.
From the now-infamous Giuliani "shirt tuck" to Borat's five days bunking with QAnon believers, here's the truth.
Are Republicans bigger fans of country music than Democrats? This map that looks at the correlation between people's music preferences and voting behavior offers some insights.
Death-themed Halloween decor — think skeletons, zombies and tombstones — is tame enough for schools and theme parks, but one man's yard display is so horrifying that passers-by have called police several times.
The National Wildlife Federation has announced the winners of its 2020 photo contest, which sets out to "celebrate the power of nature photography" and "inspire people to care about the creatures that share our planet and act on their behalf."
What the contents of our refrigerators say about our politics and our assumptions.
Take a 3D tour inside this wonderfully labyrinthine house which has intrigued netizens, who have made a game of searching the place for hidden gems.
Tenacious D performs the signature song from the cult classic with cameo appearances by Elizabeth Warren and Susan Sarandon.
Pappy Van Winkle makes one heck of a bourbon, so getting some of that flavor complexity on pancakes is pretty darn special.
Ed Houben is Europe's most virile man. After years of donating sperm the "normal" way (sterile room, cup, cash), he and some women looking to get pregnant for free began cutting out the middlemen and getting it done as nature prefers it. Today, Houben has over a hundred children — and Ed the Babymaker is in greater demand than ever.
If grey squirrels killed every year in the UK were sold for meat, it would be no bad thing. Factory farming is more harmful to the environment.
