RUN IT BACK
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol Covers 'American Pie' At White House State Dinner
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol sang Don McClean's "American Pie" at the White House state dinner on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
H/T: WaPo.
