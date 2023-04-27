Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

RUN IT BACK

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol Covers 'American Pie' At White House State Dinner

Adwait
Adwait
South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol Covers 'American Pie' At White House State Dinner
American President Joe Biden had "no damn idea" that his South Korean counterpart could sing.
·
·
·

South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol sang Don McClean's "American Pie" at the White House state dinner on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

H/T: WaPo.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories