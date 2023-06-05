OFF YOUR BARK, GET SET, GO
Victors Emerge Within Three Minutes In The 23" Standing Butchers Block Woodchopping Championship
The competition took place on June 3, 2023, at the Campbell Town Show, Australia.
Via Amanda Beams.
