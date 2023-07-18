Why This American Airline Only Has One Commercial Flight Per Month

Popular
quick history lesson

Joel Leal
Eastern Airlines, founded by Eddie Rickenbacker, was once one of the most valuable commercial airlines in the world.
Eastern Airlines, founded by Eddie Rickenbacker, was once one of the most valuable commercial airlines in the world. Today, it exclusively runs one commercial flight from Miami to Santa Domingo every month. Why you might ask? To put it simply, airlines can make money transporting more than just people. However, in order to keep their license, airlines still have to run a certain amount of commercial flights regardless.

Via Half as interesting.

