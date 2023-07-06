Popular
SHUT UP AND DRIVE

Why Braking An F1 Car Feels Like Pushing Up Against A Baby Elephant That Weighs 220-Pounds

Why Braking An F1 Car Feels Like Pushing Up Against A Baby Elephant That Weighs 220-Pounds
"In order to be a great F1 driver, you need to have the cognitive capabilities of a chess grandmaster, the strength, stamina and reactions of a fighter and then you also have to have the endurance of a marathon runner," Clayton Green told WIRED.
Clayton Green is a former F1 performance coach who's worked with Lewis Hamilton.


Via WIRED.

