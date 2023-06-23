Popular
training day

Why Shin Splits Hurt Like Crazy While Training Your Legs

Joel Leal
Why Shin Splits Hurt Like Crazy While Training Your Legs
Oh, it's leg day again... the anatomy behind shin splits and why there's no shame in taking a rest between jogging.
We have all been there before, it's leg day and you're just like, "Nah, fam."

Well, luckily the Institute of Human Anatomy is on your side, even if our leg nerve endings impacted by running are not.

Believe it or not, it's actually the fault of two different muscle tissue pulling on each other: The Periosteum and the fascia, both of which are loaded with nerve tissue.

While this video isn't a "doctor's note"... feel free to use it as one with your gym buddy!

Via TheAnatomyLab.

