KEVIN YOU'RE SUCH A DISEASE

Why Is Everyone Talking About Kevin?

A viral tweet highlights a funny cultural naming phenomenon.
If you're terminally online like the Digg staff, you likely must've seen this viral tweet from AnarchOnion, who seemed genuinely surprised that people outside Germany are named Kevin.


The user was astonished. Their thread continued to say that the name Kevin carries real prejudice in Germany.

"I genuinely cant overstate how f—ed you are if your parents decide to name you Kevin in Germany. No coming back from that."

As someone from the US who knows like 15 Kevins off-hand, their response is equally baffling to me. Turns out Kevinismus is a real thing, and it even has a Wikipedia entry.

Here's a fun explanation on TikTok about the cultural history of the name.


@dw_berlinfresh Replying to @pintobean____ Is there a name Ike this in your country? 🤷‍♂️ #berlin #germany #kevin #germanculture #cultureshock ♬ original sound - ⊹ ◡̎ ♡

What's the American equivalent here?

Chad? Karen?

Weigh in down in the comments.


Comments

  1. Salvador Sotelo 1 day ago

    In Mexico the equivalent is Bryan or Brayan.

    1. Annie Johnson digg 1 hour ago

      jajajaja. So many Brian/Bryans in the US

  2. John Doe 1 day ago

    Duquan has entered the chat...

  3. Bob McCann 1 day ago

    Quincy? Herbert?

