Why Is Everyone Talking About Kevin?

If you're terminally online like the Digg staff, you likely must've seen this viral tweet from AnarchOnion, who seemed genuinely surprised that people outside Germany are named Kevin.

WAIT YOURE TELLING ME "KEVIN" IS JUST CONSIDERED A NORMAL NAME OUTSIDE GERMANY — Onion™ (they/them) (@AnarchOnion) January 20, 2023

The user was astonished. Their thread continued to say that the name Kevin carries real prejudice in Germany.

"I genuinely cant overstate how f—ed you are if your parents decide to name you Kevin in Germany. No coming back from that."

As someone from the US who knows like 15 Kevins off-hand, their response is equally baffling to me. Turns out Kevinismus is a real thing, and it even has a Wikipedia entry.

Here's a fun explanation on TikTok about the cultural history of the name.

What's the American equivalent here?

Chad? Karen?

Weigh in down in the comments.