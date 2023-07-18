Why Americans Love Frozen Food

In 2022, frozen food sales in the US reached a staggering $72 billion, driven by rapidly growing demand, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The sophisticated supply chain behind frozen food plays a critical role in maintaining proper temperatures throughout transportation and storage.

However, outdated refrigeration technology and supply chain challenges pose risks to the $265 billion global frozen food market. Despite this threat though, innovations in freezing techniques and cold storage infrastructure are addressing the real issues.

Via CNBC.