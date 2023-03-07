is this for real
Nick Cannon And E! Announce (A Possibly Fake) Game Show 'Who's Having My Baby?'
We're def not kidding around! So excited for this! 🙌— E! Entertainment (@eentertainment) March 7, 2023
Via Twitter.
is this for real
We're def not kidding around! So excited for this! 🙌— E! Entertainment (@eentertainment) March 7, 2023
Via Twitter.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.