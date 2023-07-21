Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

dear lord, why

Watch Celine Dion Cover Michael Jackson's 'Bad,' And Then Forgive Us Please

Joel Leal
Joel Leal
Watch Celine Dion Cover Michael Jackson's 'Bad,' And Then Forgive Us Please
It's bad, it's bad... it's really, REALLY, bad.
·
·
·

During her second concert tour back in 1988 Celine Dion made some choices, not all good ones.

Via Kevin Cheung.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Digg Videos Stories